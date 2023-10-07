COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person was taken to a hospital late Friday night with serious injuries after a crash in south Columbus.

Columbus police said that at 10:54 p.m., someone was driving a Hyundai east on East Woodrow Avenue and approaching South Champion Avenue. CPD states the car was going at a “high rate of the speed.”

The Hyundai ran the stop sign at the intersection and drove into a backyard on the 1800 block of South Champion Ave. The car struck a pile of wood and rolled over several times. The driver crawled out of the vehicle and was met by medics.

The driver was taken to Grant Medical Center in serious condition. Columbus’ accident investigation unit is still investigating the crash.