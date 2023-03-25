COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in the hospital after crashing into a fire truck Saturday morning on a Columbus highway.

According to a spokesperson for the Columbus Fire Department, crews were sent to the northbound lanes of Interstate 71 just south of East Dublin Granville Road in north Columbus just before 9 a.m. after a single vehicle crash.

While vehicles were on scene, a fire truck was hit by an SUV which caused multiple lanes of I-71 to be shutdown. The driver of the SUV was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in serious but stable condition after being taken out of the vehicle by fire officials, per Columbus Fire.

No other injuries have been reported at this time and the road has since been reopened.

