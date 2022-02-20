COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating an overnight shooting where a 24-year-old man was shot several times near Franklinton.

Police say officers went to the 100 block of Dakota Ave. just before 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

Officers were told that the victim was having a verbal altercation with two unknown suspects before one of them pulled out a handgun and shot the victim several times.

Police report the suspects left the scene in a dark colored car.

The victim was transported to Grant Hospital in critical condition but is expected to recover from his injuries at this time.