COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in stable condition and a suspect is at large Thursday after a shooting near the Ohio Expo Center, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Authorities and medics responded to the shooting in the 700 block of East 17th Ave just before noon Thursday. According to the OSHP one person was taken to Wexner Medical Center in stable condition after being shot near the state fairgrounds.

A weapon was discovered at the scene and police are searching for an unnamed suspect. The northwest corner of the fairgrounds all the way to Livestock and Trade Center, is closed while the investigation continues.