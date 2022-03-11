COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating a reported shooting in a north Columbus neighborhood.

Columbus police responded about 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of Karl Road and Shanley Drive, north of St. Francis DeSales High School. Police originally said there was one victim from the shooting but later said it was not immediately clear if anyone was struck.

No one sought medical treatment at the scene. Police say that a car was hit by gunfire and that they have identified two suspects seen driving away from the scene.

