COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating a shooting in east Columbus where one person was injured early New Year’s Day morning.

Police report that a 24-year-old male victim stated that he and his girlfriend heard several shots go off around midnight while they celebrated the new year in the parking lot on the 3000 block of Sterling Lane.

Police say the male victim was struck in the leg by a bullet as both ran to their vehicle. The victim’s girlfriend transported him to OSU Hospital where his wound was treated.

The victim is expected to fully recover from his injury and does not wish to prosecute, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact Columbus Police Felony Assault Detective Robert Reffitt at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.