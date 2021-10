COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person is in critical condition in Grant Medical Center Friday afternoon after being shot by a man in a red truck.

The shooting happened at 1099 East 20th Avenue, South Linden, on Friday afternoon at about 3:40 p.m. Medics took the person to Grant.

According to a dispatcher with the Columbus Division of Police, the man has a gray beard, a blue hat, and drives a red truck.