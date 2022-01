COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person has been shot and is in critical condition after a shooting at a Wendy’s drive-thru Wednesday morning in east Columbus.

According to Columbus police, the shooting was reported at approximately 10:10 a.m. at a Wendy’s drive-thru on E. Broad St.

One person was taken to Grant Hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Specific information on a suspect is not known at this time.

Police are currently investigating this incident.