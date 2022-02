COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person was killed in an early morning crash in north Columbus.

Just before 1 a.m., Tuesday, a crash was reported in the area of I-71S between Cooke Road and E. North Broadway.

Columbus police say one person in the crash was transported to an area hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

I-71S was closed for some time while police were on scene but has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.