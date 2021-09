COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A person was transported to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a north Columbus apartment building.

Columbus police say the crash happened early Friday morning in the 1300 block of Dennison Avenue.

An SUV crashed into the kitchen area of an apartment, injuring a woman who was inside at the time.

She was taken to an area hospital. Her condition has not been released.

Police say a person has been detained, and they continue to investigate.