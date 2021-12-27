COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is recovering after a shooting in Franklinton Monday overnight at a birthday party in an Airbnb rented house.

Columbus police say they responded to a call of a shooting at around 1:00 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of South Souder Ave.

Police found one man suffering from a gunshot wound who say was attending his sister’s birthday party at the Airbnb rented house.

The victim stated he was in the alley in the back of the house when he encountered a male suspect who fired at him six times with a handgun for an unknown reason, according to police. Police report the suspect left the scene after firing the shots.

The victim was shot once in the upper left leg and was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition, according to police. This was the 1,493rd felony assault in Columbus for 2021.

Police continue to investigate this incident.