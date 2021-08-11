One person injured after being cut with machete outside Franklin County courthouse

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday after being cut with a 13-inch machete outside the Franklin County courthouse.

According to law enforcement officials, the stabbing occurred after a disagreement on the courthouse steps and took place at a Mount Street bus stop between the old and new courthouse buildings.

One person targeted two people at the stop. One of the victims, an adult male, was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition with multiple cuts. A bystander was credited with possibly helping save the person’s life until medics arrived.

The suspect has been taken into custody.

Law enforcement was alerted to the stabbing at 12:24 p.m., with Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies and Columbus police responding. Columbus police will be taking the lead on the investigation.

