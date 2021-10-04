COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man is hospitalized after a shooting outside a north Columbus hotel Monday afternoon.

According to Columbus Police, officers responded to a report of a shooting in a parking lot near the Hilton Garden Inn on the 3200 block of Olentangy River Road at approximately 5:08 p.m.

Police said the victim was found in a back parking lot of a Bob Evans restaurant close to the hotel. Police said a shell casing was also found in the area.

The man was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in serious but stable condition. Police said he is expected to survive his injuries.

Police have not released suspect information at this time but said a white Jeep Cherokee may have been involved in the incident.

No further information is available.