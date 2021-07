COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after a crash near the Ohio State University campus Monday afternoon.

Columbus Police said the crash involving a car and a semi-truck happened at approximately 5:15 p.m. on West Lane Avenue between SR-315 and Kenny Road.

One person was taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in critical condition.

Both directions of West Lane Avenue between SR-315 and Kenny Road are closed due to the crash.