COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person was shot on the city’s southeast side Thursday, police said.

Around 6:15 p.m. Thursday, Columbus police responded to the 800 block of Gilbert Street where they found one person bleeding profusely from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, according to police.

There were no witnesses to the shooting, and a suspect is still at large, police said.

This is an evolving story and will be updated as more information is obtained.



