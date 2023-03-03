COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A person has died after being shot in the early hours of Friday morning in southeast Columbus.

According to Columbus police, reports of a shooting were called in at 4:24 a.m. on the 3400 block of South Hamilton Road in the Winchester neighborhood, at a Sheetz gas station near U.S. Route 33. Police confirmed one person was in critical condition and was taken to Mount Carmel East hospital. He was pronounced dead at 5:41 a.m.

Police are looking for a suspect driving a black car, but have no further information yet on the suspect or what led to the shooting.