COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman has died and a man was arrested after a shooting on the east side of Columbus Friday morning.

According to Columbus police, which received a call before 7:30 a.m., one person was taken to Grant Medical Center after being shot on the 600 block of Kimball Place in the South of Main neighborhood. The female victim was pronounced dead at 8:01 a.m.

Police have detained a potential male suspect, though no other information is available at this time.