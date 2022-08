COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man has been shot on South Ashburton Road, police say.

Columbus police responded to a call of a shooting around 9:30 p.m. at 1041 South Ashburton Rd. The victim was transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. He is still breathing but is reportedly paralyzed.

The incident comes three days after another shooting on Ashburton Road left a 21-year-old dead.

