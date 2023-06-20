COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is in critical condition after being shot at a homeless camp in the Far South section of Columbus.

According to Columbus police, officers responded to reports of a shooting at 6:22 a.m. Tuesday morning in a wooded area near Libby Drive and Malo Drive and close to the Scioto River. The male victim was taken to Grant Medical Center and is listed in critical condition.

Police at the scene said that the shooting occurred at a homeless camp behind the Fairlane Mobile Home Park. There is no reported suspect at this time.