CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is in critical condition after a reported shooting early Tuesday morning in the Hilltop.

According to Columbus police, the shooting occurred on the 400 block of Richardson Avenue at around 2:15 a.m. While in route, police were advised that a vehicle was leaving the scene after a person was placed inside the car.

A 20-year-old man was found injured a short time later inside of a car on Wheatland Avenue and the person was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

Shell casings were recovered from the scene, but a police did not provide other details on the victim, a suspect, or what led to the shooting.