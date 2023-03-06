COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is in critical condition after an apartment fire in the Hilltop early Monday morning.

Fire crews were called to the Wedgewood Village Apartments at 3:59 a.m. to a fire, that Columbus police said was contained to just one unit. One person was taken to Doctors Hospital in critical condition.

A battalion chief said it is unknown how much damage there is to the apartment unit, no cause has been determined yet but did confirm that one else was injured. The incident remains under investigation.

The apartment complex has been subject to an influx of criminal activity and recently was the location of a shooting that injured a 15-year-old boy.