COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person has been hospitalized following a motorcycle crash on the city’s east side.

At approximately 5:23 p.m. Thursday, a motorcycle crashed into the back of a vehicle on the 6000 block of E. Livingston Ave., east of I-270, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

The crash, which marks the second motorcycle accident to occur in Columbus on Thursday, sent one victim to a local hospital in critical condition, police said.

This is an evolving story and will be updated as more information becomes available.