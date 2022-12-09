COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is hospitalized and an eastbound swath of Interstate 70 is closed after a shooting near downtown Columbus.

Just after noon on Friday, the Columbus Division of Police responded to reports of shots fired on I-70 eastbound near the exit ramps to Bexley and Main Street, according to police dispatchers.

Medics transported one victim to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, police said. I-70 eastbound is closed from I-71 in downtown Columbus to Alum Creek Drive.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.