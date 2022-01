COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Firefighters are investigating a fire in north Columbus that left one person injured.

At about 7:40 a.m., Wednesday, a fire was reported at a home in the 200 block of Webster Park Avenue.

Firefighters arrived on scene and were able to contain the flames but say one person was transported to a local hospital due to smoke inhalation. The person’s condition was not released.

No other injuries were reported.