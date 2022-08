COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after being shot in the Driving Park neighborhood.

At approximately 11:41 a.m. on Thursday, Columbus police responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of East Whittier Street and Seymour Avenue, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.