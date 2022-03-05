COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police reported Saturday morning they found one person shot to death in an alleyway in the Hilltop.

Police say that a person’s body was found on South Eureka Ave. in between the central and south central areas of the Hilltop neighborhood at 7:54 a.m. in an alley.

The person’s body was found shot and they were pronounced dead by paramedics at 8:02 a.m., according to Columbus police.

No information on the victim’s identity is known at this time.

This story will be updated with more information when obtained.