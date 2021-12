COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person has been found shot in a vehicle in north Columbus on Wednesday evening.

Columbus Division of Police answered a call to their emergency line about a shooting in the 1800 block of Solera Drive at 8:01 p.m., according to dispatchers.

The person was pronounced dead at 8:09 p.m.

Police are investigating the scene at the Reserve at Sharon Woods, but have no description of suspects to release at this time.