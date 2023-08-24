A person was fatally shot at an AutoZone on Sancus Boulevard near Polaris on Aug. 24, 2023. (NBC4 Photo/Kyle Beachy)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person has died after being shot near Polaris Fashion Place Thursday evening.

Emergency dispatchers said at 5:11 p.m., someone reported a shooting at 8338 Sancus Blvd. The victim was pronounced dead eight minutes later.

The reported address is an AutoZone store, although dispatchers did not say whether the shooting occurred inside or outside the building. The entire AutoZone parking lot is taped off.

Columbus police had not released the victim’s identity as of 5:30 p.m., but said they were searching for any possible suspects.