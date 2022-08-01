COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Firefighters discovered a dead body at a vacant south Columbus home that that caught on fire Monday.

Around 6:15 a.m., Columbus firefighters responded to reports of a fire at a vacant home on the 1600 block of Linwood Avenue where they found a dead body, according to Columbus Division of Fire Chief Jeffrey Geitter. The victim was already dead when firefighters arrived at the house, he said.

The fire reportedly started on the first floor and went through the roof and back of the house, Geitter said.

The cause of the person’s death is unknown, and the Division of Fire said homicide detectives will investigate the case.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.