COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Due to a backlog at the IRS, some taxpayers here in Central Ohio have been waiting for months to get their refunds. And as they look for the status of their refunds, there are concerns about scammers trying to get ahold of their money and personal information.

The extended tax-filing deadline of May 17 has come and gone, and since then, IRS spokesperson Luis Garcia said many American taxpayers have already received their refunds.