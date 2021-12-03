COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead Friday morning after a shooting on the north side.

Columbus police were called to Oak Grove Court a little after 10 a.m. One person was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at 10:24 a.m. at Clinton Township Medics.

Police say a second person drove from the scene to St. Ann’s Hospital in Westerville for treatment. That person’s condition is stable.

Police say there is no other victims at this time. Police added that the incident stemmed from an online transaction.

NBC4 will update this story as more information becomes available.