COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person was shot and killed on the city’s east side Friday, Columbus police said.

Around 2:30 p.m. Friday, Columbus police were called to 100 block of Tarragon Way. The victim died at 2:52 p.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Columbus police said a gun was recovered at the scene.

One suspect is in custody, and a second suspect reportedly fled the scene, police said.