One person dead after shooting in south Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting less than one mile from Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 10:54 p.m., Thursday, officers were called to the 600 block of Gilbert Street on the report of a shooting.  

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.  

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

