COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after being struck near Milo-Grogan on Tuesday afternoon while riding a motorcycle, according to local emergency dispatchers.

The driver was heading through the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and East Third Avenue when the crash took place. The accident involved a COTA bus, although the dispatcher did not say how.

Medics responded to the intersection around 4:45 p.m. and transported the motorcyclist to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center. The victim was pronounced dead at Grant about 20 minutes later, at 5:05 p.m., according to the dispatcher.

