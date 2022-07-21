COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood, police said.

Around 10:15 p.m. Thursday, Columbus police responded to reports of a shooting at the 700 block of St. Clair Avenue, where they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound and in critical condition, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and was pronounced dead at 10:41 p.m., police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.