COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a person was pronounced dead after an east Columbus crash.

At about 6:16 a.m., Thursday, a crash was reported at the intersection of S. James Road and E. Livingston Avenue.

A spokesperson with the Columbus Division of Fire says a vehicle hit a pole in the area, and a male inside the vehicle was not breathing. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The intersection remains closed.