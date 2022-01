COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person has died after an accident on I-70 east bound at the Brice Road ramp.

The person was pronounced dead at 8:26 p.m. this evening, following the crash which happened at about 7:50 p.m. on Friday evening, said Columbus Division of Police dispatchers.

Medics took the person to Mount Carmel East in critical condition, after their vehicle flipped.

At 8:30 p.m. I-70 East Bound lanes were closed between I-270 and Brice Road.