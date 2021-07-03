Three injured after crash in North Central Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Three people are hospitalized after a crash near the North Central Columbus neighborhood Saturday.

According to the Columbus Fire Department, the crash happened on the 1700 block of Woodland Avenue at approximately 5:20 p.m.

Columbus Fire Batallion Chief Steve Martin said a motorcycle and a truck were involved in the accident.

Two people were taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. A third person was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, also in critical condition.

No further information is available at this time.

