COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle early Saturday morning in southeast Columbus, according to police.

Police say a call came in just after 1:45 a.m. of a pedestrian being struck at South Hamilton Road and U.S. Route 33 West.

Officers arrived and found the victim dead the scene just before 2:00 a.m, per police.

No further information is known at this time.