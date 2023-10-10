COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person has been hospitalized after being shot in south Columbus Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency dispatchers said at least two callers reported a shooting near Karns Park at about 2:45 p.m. One person was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

One caller reported the shooting on the 600 block of East Whittier Street, while the other caller reported the shooting on the 700 block of East Stewart Avenue. Police confirmed that the shooting occurred on Whittier Street, while the victim was found on Stewart Avenue.

Police are investigating a shooting near the 600 block of East Whittier Street on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. (NBC4 Photo/Isabel Cleary)

Police are investigating a shooting after a victim was found near the 700 block of East Stewart Avenue on Oct. 10, 2023. (NBC4 Photo/Isabel Cleary)

Police did not provide information about a suspect or what led to the shooting.

Isabel Cleary contributed to this report.