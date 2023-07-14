COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead and two teens have been arrested after a shooting at a high school pool party Friday evening near Westerville.

The shooting occurred in the 5200 block of Pine Lake Drive near the Lake Forest Apartments just after 8 p.m. Officers arrived and found 18-year-old Tay Green suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Green was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead at 1:31 a.m.

Police classified the shooting as a “disturbance” during an impromptu high school pool party with a group of teenagers at a location they do not live at.

Police arrested and charged a 16-year-old and 15-year-old boy with aggravated murder and aggravated robbery.