COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person has been hospitalized after being shot at a west Columbus apartment complex.

According to Columbus police one person was shot at 5:43 a.m. Tuesday near the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive at the Wedgewood Village Apartments in the Holly Hill neighborhood. The victim, who was taken to Grant Medical Center and listed in critical condition.

At the scene police used at least 20 evidence markers on a patio outside of one of the buildings.

Police use evidence markers around shell casings after a shooting at the Wedgewood Village Apartments complex, July 25, 2023. (NBC4/Ronald Clark)

The Wedgewood Village Apartments have been under a microscope by Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein, who said in April that he was planning to aggressively improve the complex, which has been plagued by crime. Despite added lighting, police access to cameras and additional security, the crimes continued.

In February, Columbus expanded its contract with software provider ShotSpotter into the 0.64 square miles that cover Wedgewood Village Apartments — which the city attorney has called a place of “serious concern.” The technology detects gunfire, its location, and its direction through triangulation, and was activated in the community earlier in May.

Police do not yet have any information on any potential suspects or on what may have led to Tuesday’s shooting. NBC4 will have updates as they become available.