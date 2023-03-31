COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One of two suspects wanted in connection with a South Linden fatal shooting has been arrested.

According to Franklin County Municipal Court documents, Jermaine Johnson, 32, was arrested Friday morning and charged with murder. Johnson, along with Evan Jones, 32, are accused of killing Anthony Elmore late last year. Johnson is scheduled for an arraignment hearing Saturday at 9 a.m.

On Nov. 22 at around 7:30 p.m., Columbus police found Elmore suffering from gunshot wounds on the 1100 block of East 16th Avenue, near Cleveland Avenue in South Linden. He was pronounced dead over an hour later.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Jones is asked to contact the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.