For an earlier report on this story, view the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One of three suspects charged with a 2020 east Columbus murder appeared in court Monday morning.

On Thursday warrants for the arrest of Aaron Clark, 21, Gvon Thorton, 29, and Marquis Smith, 29, were issued in connection to the murder of 21-year-old Dalan Wellman and for shooting another man, who was 19 at the time. Clark was taken into custody that same day and faced a judge Monday.

The Franklin County Court of Common Pleas judge issued Clark a $750,000 appearance or surety bond on Monday. In addition, the judge imposed a $20,000 recognizance bond which, if posted, will require Clark to be monitored electronically. He is also ordered to have no contact with any of the victims in the case.

Aaron Clark (Courtesy/Franklin County Sheriff’s Office)

Clark, Thorton and Smith are accused of fatally shooting Wellman on July 26, 2020, when police responded to Story Lounge nightclub on East 5th Avenue in the Amercrest neighborhood just after 2 a.m. Wellman and the other victim were found suffering from gunshot wounds and taken to Grant Medical Center.

The 19-year-old survived while Wellman died approximately 13 hours later.

On Thursday, a Franklin County Grand Jury indicted Clark, Thorton, and Smith on the following charges:

Two felony counts of murder

One felony count of aggravated murder

One felony count of attempted murder

One felony count of felonious assault

Clark also is facing weapons and drug charges from incidents in July 2023 and March of 2022.

Thornton and Smith, along with Jada Genovese were named persons of interest in Sept. 2022.

Gvon Thornton, left, and Marquis Smith. (Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers has put out a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest of Thornton and Smith, who remain at large and are accused of being in a vehicle at the time of the shooting while firing multiple gunshots. Columbus police asked anyone with information on the homicide to call 614-645-4730.