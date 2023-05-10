A previous story can be seen in the player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — People who were hoping to see Drake twice in Columbus this summer will now only have to settle for one concert.

A spokesperson with Columbus Arena Sports & Entertainment confirmed to NBC4 that Drake’s July 2 concert at the Jerome Schottenstein Center has been canceled due to a scheduling conflict. Drake will still be performing at The Schott with 21 Savage on July 1.

Drake last performed in Columbus in 2016, and it is his first tour since headlining the “Aubrey & The Three Migos Tour” in 2018. Since then, Drake has released four albums, including his most recent “Her Loss” in collaboration with 21 Savage, a 2020 Grammy winner for Best Rap Song, who will join Drake for the entire tour.

Columbus will be Drake’s only stop in Ohio, but he’ll have other stops in the Midwest with two shows in both Chicago and Detroit.

For ticket information, visit Ticketmaster.com.