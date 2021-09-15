One of Columbus’ ‘most amazing’ events returns in person this weekend, but with COVID-19 protocols in place

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One of Columbus’ annual festivals — ¡Viva Festival Latino en Concierto! – returns in person this year.

According to Rich Corsi, vice-president of programming for the Columbus Association of the Performing Arts (CAPA), last year, the event was virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic but knew that it couldn’t happen again this year.

“If you’ve been to these festivals in the past, it’s just the most amazing festival in the city,” Corsi said. “We’re always trying to bring the arts into different cultures.”

While the event is returning in-person, capacity will be limited. However, anyone who can’t attend in person can watch the planned concert online.

“We want everybody to be inclusive and for anybody who wants to see it, to be able to see it,” Corsi said.

The scaled-back festival will not have dance lessons, a children’s area, or a health and wellness area in an effort to allow people more room to socially distance at the event.

We want people to come down, be smart, be safe,” Corsi said. “If you want to spread out, you can spread out.”

While the in-person event is sold out, people can watch the concert this Saturday, Sept. 18, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. by clicking here.