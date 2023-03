COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One minor is in critical condition after being shot in southwest Columbus, according to local dispatchers.

Columbus police respond to a shooting at Wedgewood Village Apartments. (NBC4 Photo/Caleb Michael)

Medics transported the victim to Nationwide Children’s Hospital just after 5:30 p.m. The shooting happened on the 700 block of Wedgewood Drive at the Wedgewood Village Apartments.

This is a breaking news story. NBC4 has a crew at the scene, and will update with information as we learn it.