COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is recovering after a stabbing Friday evening in the 200 block of E Rich Street in downtown Columbus, according to Columbus police.

The man, 42, was transported to Grant Medical Center after officers found him suffering from multiple stab wounds just before 8:15 p.m, per police.

After emergency surgery, the victim’s condition was listed as serious but stable overnight Saturday, according to Columbus police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4141.