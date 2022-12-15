COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after a car accident near the Bexley area.

Officers responded to the intersection of Astor Avenue and S. James Road at 11:28 a.m. on Thursday after a car accident, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Raymond Wickliffe was a passenger in a 2015 Chrysler Limited when the driver tried to turn onto Astor Avenue, hitting a 2014 Dodge Charger traveling southbound.

Wickliffe sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Grant Medical Center. He was pronounced dead at 12:05 p.m., police said. The drivers and passengers from both cars were also transported to local hospitals with various injuries.

The accident is the 87th traffic fatality in Columbus this year.