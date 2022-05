COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Fire crews battled a blaze overnight Sunday at a house in Southern Orchards that sent one man to the hospital.

Firefighters went to the 700 block of South 17th Street at around 3:30am.

CFD Chief Jeffrey Geitter says a man was rescued from the second floor of the house and went to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

Crews contained the fire this morning and are investigating to determine the cause.